France’s Le Pen slams report over alleged embezzlement

Paris: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen lashed out Sunday over a press report detailing allegations that her party misused EU funds to pay its employees.

"The JDD... comes out again with the same perennial story of parliamentary aides, as with every election," Le Pen said on Twitter. France is to hold regional elections on June 20 and 27.

Le Pen, her father Jean-Marie Le Pen and top members of the National Rally party have been charged with misuse of public funds in connection with salaries paid to EU parliamentary aides.