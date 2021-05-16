Two more die of electrocution on Eid days

KARACHI: Faraz KhanKARACHI: Two minor sisters and six youngsters were among 12 people who lost their lives in various road tragedies during the three days of Eid ul Fitr in Karachi. Two people also died of electrocution during the holidays.

The minor sisters were killed and their mother injured in a traffic accident on Airport Link Road within the limits of the Airport police station on the first day of Eid.

The minors were identified as four-year-old Khadija, daughter of Babar, and six-year-old Hiba, and their mother as Barka, 35. Police said that two young women, who were also sisters, were also injured in the accident. They were identified as Fahimda, 22, daughter of Ahsan, and her younger sister Faiza, 20. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Police said the accident took place when an unidentified speedy vehicle hit a rickshaw in which the victims were travelling. Police have registered a case and investigations are under way. In another accident, 18-year-old Ovais, son of Ghulam Hussain, died near Jail Chowrangi within the limits of the New Town police station on the first day of Eidul Fitr. The body was shifted to the JPMC.

On the second day of Eid, a young man died and another was injured in a road accident near the Northern bypass within the Sacchal police’s remits.