PTI leader dies of coronavirus

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Deputy Secretary Information for KP, Zahid Hussain Mohmand, died of coronavirus here on Saturday.

The death news was shared by Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai.

The minister said Zahid Mohmand had contracted covid and had been receiving treatment for the last two weeks but breathed his last due to cardiac arrest on Saturday. The deceased is survived by a widow and three daughters.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Zahid Mohmand.

In a condolence message, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Shaukat Yousafzai said late Zahid Mohmand was his very close friend and a most trusted party worker.

“His departure is a setback to the PTI and his services for the party cause will be remembered for a long time”, he added.

The minister said in WhatsAapp messages to him during his illness, late Zahid Mohmand had advised him to take coronavirus seriously and stop all political and official engagements.

In one message, he added, late Zahid wrote to him that he had not taken coronavirus seriously but found that it was not only deadly but also very painful.