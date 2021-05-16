108 families of police martyrs given gifts on Eid days

MARDAN: Sub-divisional police officers and station house of officers of all the four tehsils visited the families of police martyrs in all the four tehsils of the district during Eidul Fitr days.

A police spokesman said that on the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, the officials of all police stations visited the families of the police martyrs in their respective jurisdictions in all four tehsils including Mardan, Takhtbhai, Katlang and Shahbaz Gharhi areas.

The cops offered Eid gifts and sweets to around 108 families, who have been registered with the district police in the list of police martyrs’ heirs.

Dr Zahidullah said that the families would not be let down as they have lost their dear ones in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif and DPO Dr Zahid also distributed Eid gifts and sweets among the cops performing security and traffic duties on various roads and places during Eid days.

The officials said that the distribution of gifts among the cops on duty was meant to appreciate them for being on duty away from their homes and families on the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr.