Cop among 4 killed in DI Khan road accidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four persons, including a police constable, were killed and four others sustained injuries in two different road accidents in the district.

According to details, two motorcycles collided at Bagiqamar area near Rahmanikhel on the CPEC road.

As a result, Muhammad Shoaib Marwat, 22, a police constable Sheikh Yousaf and Niamatullah were killed.

Another accident occurred between a speeding car and a motorcycle at Fateh Morr in the limits of Gomal University Police Station.

One Rahmatullah Kundi was killed and his brother Saifur Rahman and nephew Ikramullah sustained injuries.