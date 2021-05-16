Tight security on Eid

LAHORE : Outstanding security arrangements were made by the police on Eid. More than 5,000 officers and men were deployed for the security of all 5,057 mosques in the city. DIG Operations Sajid Kiani visited different areas of the city to ensure foolproof security arrangements. He reviewed security of various mosques across the city including Badshahi Mosque and implementation of Corona SOPs.

He directed the police personnel to remain alert and perform their duties and implement the government guidelines on Corona epidemic. The DIG Operations also visited the houses of martyred Constables M Afzal and M Imran to share the joys of Eid. He offered special prayers with the family for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs and distributed Eid gifts among the families of the martyrs. DIG Operations expressed love and affection to the 3-year-old son and 04-year-old daughter of Shaheed Constable Imran.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani said the Lahore police is the heir of 318 martyrs and will not forget their martyrs and their families.