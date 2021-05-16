Four gravediggers booked for reselling grave for Rs20,000

Police booked four gravediggers after they found them involved in allegedly reselling a grave at a cemetery in Karachi on Saturday.

Action was taken after a citizen, Alam Khan, visited the Ismail Goth cemetery within the limits of the Sharafi Goth police station to pray for his father at his grave on the first Eid holiday but found the grave dug up.

Following the incident, a large number of people gathered at the graveyard and showed their concern. They also staged a protest against the incident, accusing the gravediggers of reselling the grave for Rs20,000.

After the citizen approached the police, one of the gravediggers, Kamran, was taken into custody but three of his companions managed to flee.

Police said they had registered a case against the four gravediggers -- Kamran, Naseem, Lal and Dos. Kamran was said to have admitted to his involvement in the shocking incident.