KMC imposes emergency in city due to cyclone warning

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) imposed an emergency in the city on Saturday until Thursday, May 20, in its various departments in view of the expected tropical cyclone ‘Tauktae’ and impending heat wave before it.

Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed said the presence of doctors and paramedical staff in all hospitals should be ensured around the clock.

The fire brigade, rescue unit, city wardens, parks and municipal services departments would also remain on their toes to cope with any untoward situation.

The administrator appealed to the citizens to take precautionary measures in view of the heat wave and the cyclone.

“The temperature in Karachi is likely to rise in the next three days. The citizens should prefer to stay at home and inside during these days,” he said.

He said that the expected cyclone was likely to bring rain and strong winds that were likely to cause collapse of roofs, signboards. He requested the citizens to take precautionary measures. He asked the people to stay away from power lines and signboards, and especially avoid touching electrical appliances and power poles during the rains.

Ahmed said that in order to avoid getting dehydrated during the impending heat wave and hot weather before the storm, more and more water should be consumed.

He advised citizens to avoid going out unnecessarily, and to visit hospital immediately in case of getting dehydrated.

“All officers and employees should realise their responsibilities to help the citizens. In case of rain, every effort will be made to complete the drainage process as soon as possible and remove the stagnant water safely,” he added

The administrator directed that rainwater drainage should be planned from 11 underpasses and 106 roads managed by the KMC so that any emergency situation could be dealt with in a timely and efficient manner.

He said that trucks and other vehicles should also be arranged ahead of time to move the dewatering pumps from one place to another in case of emergency during the expected rains.

Ahmed said that in view of the expected cyclone, rescue service personnel should be on standby at all times to deal with any untoward incident due to high waves at sea. He said that the protection of life and property of the citizens was the top priority of the KMC.

“As the central local body, the KMC will fulfil its responsibilities throughout the city and every effort will be made to ensure teamwork during the rains, and to facilitate the citizens by taking prompt and timely action on their complaints,” the administrator said.

He asked the officers to immediately implement the given instructions and adopt a strategy that would solve the problems of the people and enable them to enjoy the effects of the expected cyclone without facing any difficulty.

The Meteorological Department issued an alert about the Cyclone Tauktae, saying that it would cause raindust/thunderstorms and gusty winds in Karachi.

The depression over the southeast Arabian sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm and lay centered at a distance of about 1,460km south-southeast of Karachi, read the Met Department's alert.

The weather department said that the maximum speed of the winds sustained around the cyclone have been recorded at 70-90km/hr, adding that they are expected to reach 100kh/hr.