Eid parties

Pakistanis are setting new examples of carelessness. Many people are not following SOPs and visiting their relatives and friends without any fear of getting infected by the deadly virus. This habit is quite dangerous and may result in a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Pakistanis are requested to avoid social gatherings. Now is the time to make the most of technological innovation. We can easily have a video call with our friends and family, and must avoid visiting them.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi