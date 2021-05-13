Efforts for protection from coronavirus advocated

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: While extending advance Eid greetings to

Pakistanis, Australian High

Commissioner Dr Geoffrey

Shaw advocated efforts for

the people's protection from

coronavirus.

“I send my warmest

wishes to Muslims herein

Pakistan, back home in Australia and right around the

world, who are celebrating

the festival of Eidul Fitr. The

end of the holy month of Ramadan is a joyous time as

families and friends join together in celebration," he

said in an Eid message.

The envoy said Australia

took pride in being an open

and ethnically, culturally and

religiously, diverse democracy. He said for the more

than 600,000 Muslims in

Australia, who made a valued contribution to society,

Eid was a truly special time.

"Unity and compassion

are the spirits of Eid and are

essential to getting through

this pandemic together to recovering faster and to building a better future for everyone," he said.

Dr Geoffrey Shaw urged

the people to unite in efforts

to keep loved ones and communities safe during the current pandemic