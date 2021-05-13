Efforts for protection from coronavirus advocated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
ISLAMABAD: While extending advance Eid greetings to
Pakistanis, Australian High
Commissioner Dr Geoffrey
Shaw advocated efforts for
the people's protection from
coronavirus.
“I send my warmest
wishes to Muslims herein
Pakistan, back home in Australia and right around the
world, who are celebrating
the festival of Eidul Fitr. The
end of the holy month of Ramadan is a joyous time as
families and friends join together in celebration," he
said in an Eid message.
The envoy said Australia
took pride in being an open
and ethnically, culturally and
religiously, diverse democracy. He said for the more
than 600,000 Muslims in
Australia, who made a valued contribution to society,
Eid was a truly special time.
"Unity and compassion
are the spirits of Eid and are
essential to getting through
this pandemic together to recovering faster and to building a better future for everyone," he said.
Dr Geoffrey Shaw urged
the people to unite in efforts
to keep loved ones and communities safe during the current pandemic