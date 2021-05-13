Police hold flag march in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Police carried out flag march in different areas of the City on Wednesday, to monitor law and order situation as well as implementation of corona SOPs.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore led the flag march. Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers, teams of different operational units of Lahore Police, including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police and Police Response Unit were part of the flag march. Flag March started from Town Hall and passed through Mall Road, Upper Mall Canal Bridge, Zafar Ali Road, Main Bulevard Gulberg, Kalma Chowk, Model Town, Faisal Town, Kotha Pind, Akbar Chowk, Shouk Chowk Maulana Shoukat Ali Road, Johar Town, LDA Complex, Shaukat Khanum Hospital Road, Abdul Sattar Edhi Chowk, Qalazbash Chowk and Thokar Niaz Baig.