PUASA condemns Israeli aggression

LAHORE: Punjab University Academic Staff Association strongly condemned the brutal Israeli atrocities against the oppressed Palestinians and strongly supported the Palestinian freedom fighters and appealed to the leadership of the Muslim Ummah to expose Israel's aggressive intentions around the world.

“Furthermore, a common strategy must be worked out to liberate the Palestinian people from Israeli oppression,” said Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, Secretary PUASA, in a statement issued here on Wednesday. In this regard, universities, intellectuals and writers can play their role in highlighting the Palestinian issue locally and globally through their writings and speeches.