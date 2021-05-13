Eid in India on Friday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
News report
NEW DELHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in India on Wednesday announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Friday, May 14, several Indian media outlets reported. According to Hindustan Times, the Shawwal moon was not sighted anywhere in the country. Muslims will observe the 30th of Ramadan on Thursday.