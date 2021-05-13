Martyred soldier laid to rest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: A soldier who was martyred in the border area of Bajaur district was laid to rest with state honours in Akakhel area in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district.
A large number of people including security officials and elders attended the funeral prayer. Wing Commander of 104 Frontier Corps Col Waqas was among those who attended the funeral.