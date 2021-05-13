close
Thu May 13, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2021

Martyred soldier laid to rest

Peshawar

BARA: A soldier who was martyred in the border area of Bajaur district was laid to rest with state honours in Akakhel area in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district.

A large number of people including security officials and elders attended the funeral prayer. Wing Commander of 104 Frontier Corps Col Waqas was among those who attended the funeral.

