Pak cricketers reach Lahore from Zimbabwe

LAHORE: The 29-member Pakistan squad on Wednesday reached Lahore on PIA chartered flight PK6721 at the conclusion of the series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Special arrangements were made by the Civil Aviation Authority for the team’s travel back to Lahore from Zimbabwe. Now that the team has reached home, all the members of the arriving party of the team will now undergo PCR tests to fulfill the corona SOPs, while they will also have to spend quarantine period at their homes for around 7 to 10 days.

“First of all, I would like to take this opportunity and thank Pakistan team, the players, and the whole management. They have done a wonderful job by winning the series. There have been some individual brilliant performances.”

“At the same time, I would like to thank the entire hotel staff on behalf of our team for taking care of us throughout the series, especially during the ongoing month of Ramadan by serving us with Sehri and Iftari,” he said.