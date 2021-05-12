Medical experts ask citizens to restrict outdoor movement during Eid days

MULTAN: Medical experts have appealed to the citizens to follow precautions against the pandemic COVID-19 as it could be more injurious during coming days. Dr Muhammad Sanaullah, Dr Fakhar Islam, Dr Maria and some others while talking here said that the third wave of coronavirus was very much crucial and the citizens should demonstrate responsibility. Dr Sanaullah stated that the people movement increased manifold during Eid days. He suggested them to restrict their unnecessary movement in order to protect themselves as well as others. He also urged them to undergo vaccination process at the earliest. Dr Fakharul Islam stated that masses should wear masks. In case you were healthy, the mask would help maintain your health especially from coronavirus infection. In case someone was infected and not using mask, then other people would catch coronavirus from infected person, he added.