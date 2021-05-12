Four killed, seven injured in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: Four persons were killed and seven others injured in various incidents in the district, police said here on Tuesday.

They said that two persons were killed in Beer village over a minor altercation. The police said that there Muhammad Asif and Waseem Bahadur exchanged harsh words over some unknown dispute on Monday evening and the matter was resolved by the elders of the area.

However, according to police, Muhammad Asif allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on Waseem Bahadur when they came across on Tuesday morning, killing him on the spot. The relatives of slain Waseem, they said, rushed to the scene and caught the fleeing Muhammad Asif and shot him dead.

Meanwhile, the police in Khanpur said that Mushtaq of Choee village was serving as a watchman at the Government High School for Boys of Choee Khanpur village. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the school at the time of sehr. The police said that they were waiting for autopsy and forensic science laboratory's reports to determine the cause.

Meanwhile, a Suzuki van collided head-on with a truck near Baka village as a result the driver was killed on the spot while a passenger was injured seriously. The police said that the deceased was identified as Arshad, 38. Police said that a man namely Shehzad Shah was injured in the accident. Six motorcyclists were also injured in different parts of the city the same day.