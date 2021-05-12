close
Wed May 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2021

Police hold flag march in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2021

LAHORE: Lahore police carried out flag march in different areas of the city on Tuesday, to monitor law and order situation as well as implementation of Corona SOPs. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore led the flag march. Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers, teams of different operational units of Lahore Police including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police and Police Response Unit were part of the flag march. Flag March started from Town Hall and passed through different roads and markets of the city. Lahore police registered 4,792 FIRs during 39 days against different corona SOPs violations.

