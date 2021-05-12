2,788 cases lodged in Peshawar over lockdown violation

PESHAWAR: As many as 2,788 cases have been lodged and action taken against 6,973 traders for violation of the lockdown or not following Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Peshawar, officials said.

Stores including franchises of some national brands were sealed in posh areas of Hayatabad and University Road on Tuesday. Actions were also taken in Karkhano Market, Saddar and city where the traders had reopened shops.

In some areas, the shopkeepers had lowered shutters of the shops while people continued Eid shopping. Traders in many markets argued they have suffered huge losses in the last several months and they cannot afford closing shops ahead of Eid.

Many have clashed with the teams of admin and police in the last few days. Police along with district administration officials and army personnel continued patrolling various parts of the city to ensure that no market or shop is reopened.

The lockdown has been imposed from May 8 till May 16 to prevent the further spread of Corona during Eid and shopping for it in the last few days of Ramazan. Reports said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited various areas of Peshawar to inspect the lockdown situation. He directed the administration to take measures to make the lockdown more effective.

Police have set up a control room to monitor the lockdown situation in the city through CCTV and drone cameras. The cops have been directed to ensure Covid SOPs compliance in all parts of Peshawar during and after Eid. An official said that the drone cameras would be used to keep a check on the situation in various parts of Peshawar during the Eid. Parks and tourist places across the province are already closed.

The administration in Hazara and Malakand divisions announced that tourist spots would remain closed during the Eid holidays. Some of the families coming from other parts of the country were returned in the last few days.

In Peshawar, special teams of the district administration and police have been formed for weeks to visit various parts of the city to ensure the implementation of the Covid SOPs. Teams are visiting different bazaars and public places to ensure following Covid SOPs to stop the spread of the virus. Besides, the traffic police are registering cases against the SOPs violators to stop the spread of the coronavirus spread.