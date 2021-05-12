Special persons seek share in fitrana sent from abroad

KHAR: The physically challenged persons on Tuesday asked the government to provide them their due share in fitrana (Zakatul Fitr) sent by King Shah Salman of Saudi Arabia.

A group of handicapped persons staged a protest outside the press club here and said that they were destitute and needy therefore the fitrana should be given to them as well so their families could also celebrate Eidul Fitr.

Hazrat Wali Shah, Bakhtawar Jan, Tehsil Khan and others alleged that fitrana was being distributed among the undeserving people, which was against the religion of Islam and moral values.

They demanded that physically challenged persons should be given their due share in fitrana and other welfare packages so their children could celebrate Eidul Fitr.