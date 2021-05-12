close
Wed May 12, 2021
May 12, 2021

Raja opposes Tests between teams with big skills gap

May 12, 2021

LAHORE: Former captain Ramiz Raja has said that there was a big skills gap between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

He said there should be no such series as cricket is already in a difficult situation. If there are one-sided matches, the fans will turn their attention to other sports,” he added while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Test matches ending within three days is a joke, he said. “I don’t think Zimbabwe has learned anything. Zimbabwe’s Test cricket has gone down a lot,” he added.

