UNISAME calls to form board

KARACHI: Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has called for the formation of a board to safeguard the down sliding of important crops like rice, cotton, and sugar sector, to save them from the harmful behaviour of vested interests.

UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver said rice and commodities were the second biggest foreign exchange earners after textiles, but unfortunately they were dwindling because of neglect and lack of direction.

He urged the prime minister to set up a board comprising experts from agriculture, commerce, science and technology ministries and UNISAME to focus on the aspects of growing, mapping, exporting, building reserves and monitoring of rice, cotton, sugar and commodities to maintain consistent production and exports.

“Our basmati rice was the best rice in the world, but unfortunately due to lack of interest it has not been given the attention it deserves. Rice sector needs to be declared as an industry and its control given under the board,” he added.

Pakistan was even importing pulses when there was potential to grow the commodities in the country. There was potential to grow tea in the mountainous areas up north, but instead Pakistan was importing tea as well, he added.