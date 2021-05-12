KCCI appeals for opening markets on last two days before Eid

KARACHI: Officials at Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday appealed to Sindh government to allow the markets to operate on the last two days before Eid to save small traders from going out of business.

“It was imperative for them to be able to recover some of the grave losses suffered by them due to stringent curbs imposed to contain further spread of Covid-19 pandemic,” said Zubair Motiwala, Chairman Businessmen Group & Former President KCCI Zubair Motiwala, in a statement.

“Keeping in view the not so bad number of Covid-19 cases in Karachi, we believe there is some room available to let shopkeepers do business at least on Wednesday and Thursday from Iftar to Sehri.”

He said this move would be widely welcomed not only by small traders and shopkeepers but also by a large number of citizens who’d be able to complete their unfinished shopping for Eid festival.

Motiwala said the associations of commercial markets from all over the city have been constantly exerting pressure on KCCI so that the Chamber could play its role by convincing the Sindh government to allow businesses to keep on operating during the last two days.

“The representatives of these commercial markets associations have also assured to fully comply with SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) during these days.”

“Instead of completely shutting down businesses, the government should allow them to keep on running their businesses from Iftar to Sehri during the last two days before Eid,” he said.

Motiwala added that it would obviously fragment the public and discourage overcrowding as all the markets in the city would be simultaneously operational, besides ensuring social distancing all the time,” Motiwala added.

President KCCI Shariq Vohra stated it was high time for the Sindh government, being the peoples’ government, to come forward to minimise the hardships being faced by the distressed citizens and the business community.

Chairman of KCCI’s Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon pointed out many shopkeepers were already going through terrible crises due to limited business activities since the outbreak of the pandemic hence.

“The government must look into the possibility of providing them relief for just two days before Eid by allowing them to carry on businesses from Iftar to Sehri otherwise many businesses will not be able to survive and wipes out forever,” Memon said.