Wed May 12, 2021
AFP
May 12, 2021

Iran warned US navy

AFP
May 12, 2021

Tehran: Iran’s Republican Guards said on Tuesday they warned US vessels after Washington said warning shots were fired near Iranian attack boats, the latest confrontation between the rivals in the Gulf. The Guards said its navy was conducting "routine missions in the territorial waters" of Iran. The Guards called on Washington to avoid "false narratives", and accused it of being "the centre of instability, threat and insecurity in the region".

