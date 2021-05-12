Iran warned US navy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tehran: Iran’s Republican Guards said on Tuesday they warned US vessels after Washington said warning shots were fired near Iranian attack boats, the latest confrontation between the rivals in the Gulf. The Guards said its navy was conducting "routine missions in the territorial waters" of Iran. The Guards called on Washington to avoid "false narratives", and accused it of being "the centre of instability, threat and insecurity in the region".