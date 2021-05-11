JI grand moot of religious leaders to evolve strategy

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami (JI) has invited top religious and political leaders of the country at a national consultative conference scheduled for May 23 at Mansoorah to chalk out a collective strategy to counter the conspiracies against country’s Islamic identity.

On the directives of JI ameer Sirajul Haq, invitations have been extended to noted religio-political leadership of the country, said JI secretary general Amirul azeem while addressing media after chairing a meeting in connection with the preparations of the conference. He said while systematic efforts were made to create political unrest and economic subservience to the global financial institutions, but at the same time, conspiracies were being implemented to change blasphemy laws, remove Islamic chapters from syllabi, clip independence of seminaries and mosques through Evacuee Properties Act, State Bank amendments Ordinance and surrender on Kashmir freedom struggle.

He said the religious leadership would join hands to evolve a joint strategy against such conspiracies which were aimed at making the country a secular, satellite state of neo-colonialists.