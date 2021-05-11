JI slams govt economic policies

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday said that the government failed to provide any considerable relief to the people in the name of Ramazan package or otherwise.

"The tsunami of price-hike and inflation has made lives of the poor and common man miserable and so-called Ramazan package was also

not seen anywhere," ex-MNA and JI central Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam said during separate meetings on his visit to constituency.

He said that the PTI government not only failed in addressing many economic issues but there had been visible increase in inflation and unemployment in the last over two and half years.

Mian Aslam pointed out that disclosures, made by the new finance minister, also raised question mark on performance of the government while exposing its poor economic policies.

The JI leader maintained that continuous failures of the present and past governments show that solution of problems of the country lies in system based on injunctions of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.