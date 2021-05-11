Unsafe city

Street crimes in Karachi are on the rise. Viral videos on social media clearly show that not a single area in the city is safe from such robberies. Many people don’t resist such attempts. Why are law enforcement personnel helpless in this matter? Why can’t they catch the culprits who rob people of their valuable belongings in front of them? Our city is becoming dangerously unsafe.

We can’t attract investment in our country if we don’t pay attention to these glaring flaws. The authorities need to do something about this serious issue. For how long will we live in a state of fear and uncertainty?

Asmat Sarwat

Karachi