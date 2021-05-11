close
Tue May 11, 2021
AFP
May 11, 2021

Turkish FM in fence-mending visit to Saudi Arabia

World

Riyadh: Turkey’s foreign minister arrived in Saudi Arabia for talks on Monday, his first trip since dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s 2018 murder in Istanbul worsened relations between both countries. Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit, apparently aimed at mending ties with Riyadh, comes amid renewed clashes at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

