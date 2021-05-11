Turkish FM in fence-mending visit to Saudi Arabia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Riyadh: Turkey’s foreign minister arrived in Saudi Arabia for talks on Monday, his first trip since dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s 2018 murder in Istanbul worsened relations between both countries. Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit, apparently aimed at mending ties with Riyadh, comes amid renewed clashes at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.