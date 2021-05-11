Two cops injured in robbers’ firing

LAHORE:Two Dolphin Squad officials were left injured when robbers opened fire on seeing them during a house robbery in Mustafa Town in the wee hours of Monday.

Five robbers barged into a house in a society in Mustafa Town. They made the family hostage at gunpoint. A family member somehow managed to call police. A Dolphin Squad team reached the spot. When the robbers came face to face with the policemen, they resorted to firing.

As a result, two Dolphin Squad officials received bullet injuries. They have been identified as Jawad and Ejaz. The suspects looted valuables over Rs1.5 million and took DVRs of CCTV cameras with them.

A case has been registered on the complaint of victim Hassan Majeed. CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar visited Jinnah Hospital to inquire after the health of the injured policemen. Speaking on the occasion, he said every member of Lahore police was alert to protect life and property of citizens.