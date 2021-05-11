26 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 26 patients died from COVID19 and another 1,393 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Monday, the toll of fatalities reached 9,058 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 319,365 in the province.

After 9,058 fatalities and recovery of a total of 271,825 patients so far, 38,482 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in different public and private hospitals.

1,883 patients recover: Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab has said 2,60,918 corona patients are recovered in the public sector hospitals while 1,883 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours. In a statement issued here on Monday, SHC&MED Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan said that 7,489 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,877 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,623 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 945 beds were vacant so far.

The secretary said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,307 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,574 beds were vacant.

However, 424 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 322 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3,414 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 1,936 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 555 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added. He said the health department had arranged 768 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 401 ventilators were under use while 367 were unoccupied. Around 272 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 204 are occupied and 68 ventilators are vacant, he said.