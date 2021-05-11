close
Tue May 11, 2021
AFP
May 11, 2021

Iran N-talks

AFP
May 11, 2021

Tehran: Iran said on Monday it may extend an agreement allowing UN inspectors to monitor some key activities if talks with world powers on its nuclear programme continue "on the right track". The International Atomic Energy Agency is hosting talks aimed at getting the US to return to a 2015 deal abandoned under former president Donald Trump and lift sanctions, and to bring Iran back to full compliance with nuclear obligations it retreated from in response.

