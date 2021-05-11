close
Tue May 11, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2021

Minor boy dies, two injured in road crashes

Karachi

A teenage boy died and two other people were wounded in road accidents in the city on Monday.

A teenage boy died after a vehicle hit him near the Manzil Pump area within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. Police said the deceased, who was yet to be identified, was crossing a road when the accident took place. His body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. A case has been registered, while an investigation is underway.

Separately, two men were wounded after a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle in North Karachi. The injured persons were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment, where one of them was identified as Imran, 28, son of Sultan. The condition of another victim, who is yet to be identified, was said to be critical. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

