1.98kg heroin found in parcel bound for UK

Staffers of the Drug Enforcement Cell of the Airport Collectorate of Pakistan Customs deputed at the International Mail Office, II Chundrigar Road, found 1.98 kilograms of heroin in a parcel during the checking of parcels being sent abroad.

Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said that the parcel containing baby garments and jackets was being sent from Peshawar to Birmingham, UK. The Customs officials confiscated the contraband having an estimated value of Rs19 million, and lodged a case under narcotics and customs act against a citizen of Peshawar who had booked the parcel.

The collector customs, airport, Irfanur Rehman, constituted a committee under the supervision of the additional collector, JIAP, Farrah Faroque, to arrest the suspect at large. The deputy collector customs, JIAP, Inamullah, is heading the committee.