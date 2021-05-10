close
Mon May 10, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2021

Six commit suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2021

SUKKUR: As many as six people have committed suicide, including a son of the PS to the CM Sindh.

Reports said a young man, Izhar Ghumro, s/o Mansoor Ghumro, private secretary to the CM Sindh, killed himself at his Karachi residence.

The body arrived at the native village Fatehullah Ghumro of Kingri taluka, district Khairpur, from Karachi. The cause of the suicide could not be ascertained. Respectively, a 50-year-old man, father of 11 children, Basar Khan, committed suicide in village Ghulam Rasool Panhwar in Taluka Ghoranari in Thatta over a domestic issue.

