Six commit suicide

SUKKUR: As many as six people have committed suicide, including a son of the PS to the CM Sindh.

Reports said a young man, Izhar Ghumro, s/o Mansoor Ghumro, private secretary to the CM Sindh, killed himself at his Karachi residence.

The body arrived at the native village Fatehullah Ghumro of Kingri taluka, district Khairpur, from Karachi. The cause of the suicide could not be ascertained. Respectively, a 50-year-old man, father of 11 children, Basar Khan, committed suicide in village Ghulam Rasool Panhwar in Taluka Ghoranari in Thatta over a domestic issue.