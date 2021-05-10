Three FC soldiers martyred in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Three FC soldiers embraced martyrdom while five were injured in the line of duty during two separate terrorist activities in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan.

In Margret, Quetta, terrorists targeted FC troops deployed on security duties. During exchange of fire, three FC soldiers embraced martyrdom while one got injured. In another terrorist activity in Sherbandi, Turbat terrorists targeted soldiers patrolling along Pak-Iran border. Four FC soldiers got injured. Those the martyrs include Lance Naik Syed Hussain Shah, Sepoy Faisal Mehmood and Sepoy Naumanur Rehman.