British royal offers to sell access to Putin

London: Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, has been caught offering investors access to the Kremlin in exchange for personal gain, according to a Sunday Times and Channel 4 investigation.
The embarassing claims come at a time of disastrous relations between London and Moscow, notably after the 2018 poisoning of a former Russian spy in England. Prince Michael told undercover reporters posing as investors from South Korea in a virtual meeting that for £10,000 (11,500 euros) a day he could make "confidential" representations to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s entourage.