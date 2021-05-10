81 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 81 patients died from COVID19 and another 1,638 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the toll of fatalities reached 9,032 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 317,972 in the province.

After 9,032 fatalities and recovery of a total of 269,355 patients so far, 39,585 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in different public and private hospitals. ‘2,385 patients recover’: Over 2,59,035 corona patients are recovered in public sector hospitals while 2,385 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab here on Sunday. He said 7,472 beds were reserved in all govt hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,883 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,619 beds reserved in govt hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 975 beds were vacant so far.

The secretary said in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,300 beds in isolation wards of all govt hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,527 beds were vacant.

However, 420 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt hospitals of Lahore and 320 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3,414 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 11,950 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 589 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The secretary said the health department had arranged 758 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 403 ventilators were under use while 355 were unoccupied. Around 272 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 206 are occupied and 66 ventilators are vacant, said Nabeel Awan.