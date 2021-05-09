close
Sun May 09, 2021
May 9, 2021

Sharp rise in poultry price witnessed

May 9, 2021

MANSEHRA: The district has witnessed a record high price of poultry, ie Rs280 per kilogram in markets, keeping buyers away from its shops in the month of Ramazan on Saturday. “This is an ever highest chicken price in the history of our district as we have earlier sold it at the price of Rs275 per kg, which has now soared to Rs280 per kg,” stated Mohammad Faisal, a poultry shop owner.

