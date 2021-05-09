ZTBL employees, dependents to get free corona jab

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL), in its meeting held here, has approved free COVID-19 vaccination for bank’s employees and their dependents under the bank’s finance scheme.

All employees of the bank and their dependents can now avail the free vaccination facility for which the medical services department of the bank will acquire vaccines. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the ZTBL employees have been on the frontline and this is the reason the board in its 92nd meeting resolved to purchase vaccines directly from the market and get the employees and their dependents vaccinated.

The ZTBL has been extending free unlimited hospitalisation, free COVID-19 testing and working home policy.

The onslaught of the prevailing pandemic has not only taken its toll on human lives but has also affected persistence of economic activities, therefore, the Board felt the need to help the employees and their families in getting free vaccination facility.

Only those employees will be entitled for facility under the scheme who are on payroll as on date of vaccination and they are attending office daily (i.e. excluding cases of LPR, exit leave, resignation or absconders.