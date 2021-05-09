Tourism suffering a lot during COVID-19

Islamabad : All Pakistan Hotels, Guest Houses and Tourism Association President Gulraiz Khattak and Chairman Tahir Oryazai have expressed their concerns over the government’s decision to ban all tourist destinations, saying that over the last one year hotel industry has been in a state of collapse due to COVID-19, says a press release.

The closure of tourist destinations has also taken a toll on the hotel industry. In a statement, they said, “We have incurred huge financial losses to control the corona epidemic. Therefore, the government should also announce a relief package for the hotel industry.” Expressing satisfaction over the treatment facilities available for corona patients, Gulraiz Khattak and Tahir Oryazai said that it is frightening to see corona’s condition in India and the strategy of the government of Pakistan in these circumstances is commendable.

They said unemployment of people would aggravate the situation and Businesses associated with the vital Industry should be rehabilitated to go to bankrupt. Mr Khattak demanded effective solution so that the affected people can get two meals a day.