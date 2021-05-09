2,56,650 corona patients recover

LAHORE : The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has informed that as many as 256650 corona patients are recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of SHC&MED and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 2135 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, SHC&MED Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan said that 7480 beds were reserved in all govt hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4750 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1623 beds reserved in govt hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 917 beds were vacant so far.

The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3310 beds in isolation wards of all govt hospitals in the province, out of which, 2521 beds were vacant. However, 424 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt. hospitals of Lahore and 312 beds are unoccupied.

In addition, 3412 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from COVID-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 1872 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 540 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The Secretary SHC said the health department had arranged 758 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 401 ventilators were under use while 357 were unoccupied.

Around 272 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 207 are occupied and 65 ventilators are vacant, said Nabeel Awan.