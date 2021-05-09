Barrister Wahab inaugurates RO plant in Keamari

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law and environment, on Saturday inaugurated a reverse osmosis (RO) water filtration plant in the newly established Keamari district of the city.

The RO plant having the capacity to treat 2,000 gallons of subsoil water daily has been installed at the Government Boys’ School Younusabad where over 1,100 students are enrolled.

The Sindh government collaborated with the Pakistan Navy and an international non-governmental organisation, Muslim Hands, to install the RO plant.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Wahab said the Pakistan Peoples Party had been fully acting upon its manifesto to serve the general public.

He said the Sindh government had been spending the financial resources in the best possible manner to serve the general masses. The installation of RO plants was the best form of public service by converting saline subsoil water into clean drinking water, he added.

Barrister Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, said the installation of the RO plant was indeed good news for the concerned school students and area residents. He also disclosed that tree plantation would also be carried out in the area around the school.

He said that collaboration between the Sindh government, charities, and Pakistan Navy was the best combination to serve the masses in the best possible way.