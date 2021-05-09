Emma Hayes has no fears over Chelsea’s focus

LONDON: Emma Hayes says there is no danger of complacency from Chelsea in Sunday’s clash with Reading in which a win will seal the Blues another Women’s Super League title.

Chelsea head into Sunday’s concluding round of fixtures two points clear of second-placed Manchester City and with a goal difference superior by three. While they host sixth-placed Reading, City are at ninth-placed West Ham.

The Kingsmeadow contest is set to see ex-Chelsea midfielder Fara Williams, England’s most-capped player, make her final appearance before retirement.

Chelsea boss Hayes told a press conference: “It’s not a shoo-in. They’re a good team. Every single player’s going to run around that pitch for Fara, and we’ve had some tough games against them over the years. So we know we have to be at our best.

“I don’t have a complacent dressing room, thank goodness, because when you do, you underestimate opponents. I know every single player in this building will be talking about the threats they pose to us.” She added: “West Ham will make it difficult, but City have demonstrated they won’t let up so we have to win.”

Chelsea are aiming to retain the title, having been named 2019-20 champions on a points-per-game basis.

When the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, they were a point behind leaders City with a game in hand.

Hayes said: “If we’re to win at the weekend, to be outright league winners as opposed to a points-per-game winner, I think it’s a validation for me..”