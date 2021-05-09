Living on the edge

The Pay and Pension Commission of Pakistan has submitted its interim report and recommended an increase in salaries and pensions of government employees. For those people who have retired from companies that don’t pay monthly pensions, there is no source of monthly income at all. Some people do receive provident fund at the time of their retirement. They invest this money in different saving schemes offered by the state-owned National Savings.

It is quite unfortunate that none of the previous governments announced any policy that could provide some relief to such employees who are left with no money after their retirement. The incumbent government needs to pay attention to these employees who are facing severe financial hardship. It should also take action to increase the EOBI pension to Rs15,000.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

*****

Will the government take any steps to control the uncontrollable inflation rate? In addition to rising inflation, the Covid-19 outbreak has also wreaked havoc on our economy.

The rate of unemployment is steadily increasing, making the lives of people even more difficult and miserable.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi