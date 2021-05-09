close
Sun May 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 9, 2021

Hitachi trains withdrawn in UK over cracks

World

AFP
May 9, 2021

LONDON: Four UK train operators on Saturday pulled a number of Hitachi high-speed trains from long-distance routes after cracks were discovered, causing widespread disruption.

Hitachi says there are 181 of the Class 800 Series trains running throughout the UK. They can travel at up to 140 miles per hour.

Latest News

More From World