UN probe into corona virus begins: Malik

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Rehman Malik said on Friday that an investigation had been initiated to evaluate COVID-19 virus and former prime minister of New Zealand Helen Clark and former president of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf were co-chairing the probe. In a rejoinder to United Nation’s clarification on his interview with The News, Mr Malik said that he would continue to insist and work with his international colleagues in their investigation. He said he had written a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 03, 2020, and had appealed to constitute a commission to probe if coronavirus is a man-made or a naturally grown virus and also trace its origin (zero patient).