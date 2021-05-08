close
Sat May 08, 2021
Past mistakes

Newspost

 
May 8, 2021

This refers to the article ‘Imran Khan vs Ziaul Haq?’ (May 4) by Mosharraf Zaidi. The writer has made a brilliant comparison between the performance of Imran Khan and that of Ziaul Haq’s. According to the writer, higher education has suffered since Imran Khan got elected as the country’s prime minister.

Despite various laudable policy initiatives, the ruling party has not been able to control inflation and the consequences of these failures can easily be seen in the results of the recent by-elections.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA

