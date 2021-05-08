25 including doctor die of corona in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus on Friday claimed 25 more lives, including a doctor as 630 tested positive for the viral infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Syed Ali Akbar, senior medical officer, Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Matta subdivision in Swat district, became the latest victim of the infection in the province. With his loss, the number of doctors dying of coronavirus reached 66.

Dr Syed Ali Akbar had tested positive for the viral infection a few weeks ago and was taken to Islamabad where he was admitted to an expensive private hospital but lost life there. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard after funeral prayer in his native village.