Education institutions announce Eid holidays

In pursuance of a Sindh government’s notification, all public and private sector universities, colleges, schools, and examination boards across the province have announced public holidays from May 10 to 15.

Earlier, the Sindh Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, in the notification issued on Friday, had said; “The provincial government declares 10th to 15th May 2021, from Monday to Saturday, as public holidays on the occasion of holy festival Eid-ul-Fitr throughout the province for all government offices, autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government.”

However, essential services and the departments and offices engaged in prevention and control of the Covid-19 emergency would work as usual. Following the provincial government orders, the University of Karachi, University of Sindh, Board of Intermediate Education Karachi, Board of Secondary Education Karachi, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazir Abad, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari, and many others have announced holidays in their respective organisations.